Demi Lovato Shares Major Update About Their Gender Identity
Back in May 2021, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on Twitter. ""Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary ... [and] I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," the singer said in a short video clip posted to the social media site, explaining that the gender neutral pronouns were the best representations of "the fluidity I feel in my gender expression." Lovato is one of many celebrities and pop stars who have adopted gender neutral pronouns in recent years. Halsey is another notable singer who goes by they/them pronouns in addition to she/her, according to Billboard.
Now, more than a year later, Lovato has announced another update on their gender identity. Hey, the original video did say that the "Substance" singer was feeling "fluid." On a podcast episode that aired on August 1, Lovato explained why their pronouns and gender identity have gone through another change.
Demi Lovato is using she/her pronouns again
Speaking on the Spout podcast, Demi Lovato told host Tamara Dhia that she's begun using she/her pronouns again. Lovato explained that it's partly because she's such a "fluid person." As for why she came out as non-binary the year previously, Lovato said it was a matter of energy. "I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy," she said. When faced with the option between a women's bathroom and a men's bathroom, for instance, Lovato said she didn't feel like there was a place for her. "I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human," the pop star said. "And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about like feeling human at your core."
These days, Lovato says she's been "feeling more feminine," and that's why she's adopted she/her pronouns once more. But at the end of the day, it's all about learning and growing. "I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's just all about respect," Lovato explained.
Some Lovato fans may have caught on to her gender identify update earlier, as she recently updated the pronouns in her Instagram bio to "they/them/she/her." But otherwise, Lovato hasn't spoken up much about going back to feminine pronouns. As they said — it's quite simply about "respect."