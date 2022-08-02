Demi Lovato Shares Major Update About Their Gender Identity

Speaking on the Spout podcast, Demi Lovato told host Tamara Dhia that she's begun using she/her pronouns again. Lovato explained that it's partly because she's such a "fluid person." As for why she came out as non-binary the year previously, Lovato said it was a matter of energy. "I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy," she said. When faced with the option between a women's bathroom and a men's bathroom, for instance, Lovato said she didn't feel like there was a place for her. "I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human," the pop star said. "And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about like feeling human at your core."

These days, Lovato says she's been "feeling more feminine," and that's why she's adopted she/her pronouns once more. But at the end of the day, it's all about learning and growing. "I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's just all about respect," Lovato explained.

Some Lovato fans may have caught on to her gender identify update earlier, as she recently updated the pronouns in her Instagram bio to "they/them/she/her." But otherwise, Lovato hasn't spoken up much about going back to feminine pronouns. As they said — it's quite simply about "respect."