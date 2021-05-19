Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary

Demi Lovato surprised fans with a big announcement on May 19. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer came out as non-binary and revealed they would be using "they/them" pronouns from now on, rather than identifying as either male or female. Lovato announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be."

"I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you... you've seen the good, the bad, & everything in between," the singer added, alongside a clip from their new podcast "4D with Demi Lovato." In the first episode, Lovato shared their non-binary identity with the world before interviewing author and performer Alok Vaid-Menon.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," the former Disney star announced. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Lovato also encouraged fans to "make the effort" to use their new pronouns, insisting it would "mean the world" to them. "I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me," they explained. "I also just don't want people to be so afraid of messing up that they don't try to use them."