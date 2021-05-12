Demi Lovato's New TV Series Might Surprise You

The year 2021 has been monumental for singer Demi Lovato. The former Disney star made her official comeback to the music scene after suffering a near-fatal overdose due to opioids in 2018. Lovato was minutes away from death after having three strokes and heart attack after six year of sobriety, reported the BBC. She has always been open about her mental health and struggles with substance abuse, and with help from therapy and rehabilitation, she's been able to bring music, joy, and fun to her fans once again.

Lovato kicked off her comeback year with the release of her seventh studio album, "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over," in April. The album was also followed by a documentary series that premiered on YouTube titled "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," which explored her healing process as well as her journey to the latest album, reported Rolling Stone.

And now, Lovato has an entirely new venture that's exploring one of her favorite topics ... aliens!