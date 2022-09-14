Cardi B Has Never Been More Relatable With Latest Rant

Here's an unsurprising fact: Cardi B is worth millions of dollars. In 2019, Forbes ranked Cardi B at No. 13 in a list of the highest-paid hip-hop acts. With earnings of $28 million at age 26, she is also declared as the youngest artist on the list. The number has grown since then. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Money" rapper now has an estimated sum of $40 million.

She once said on Instagram (via Elle), "Wanna know how rich people like me stay rich? By staying on a budget." She elaborated to Elle. "I am the type of person that if I'm not flying with more than three people, I'm not taking no f****** jet. Like, a lot of people be believing that like, I use to take a jet everywhere."

However, Cardi B knows that staying on a budget won't solve a bigger financial problem. The star recently took to social media to share her unfiltered thoughts on the economy. Let's take a look.