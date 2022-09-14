Ryan Reynolds Bares All About His Life-Saving Procedure

When it comes to most topics, actor Ryan Reynolds is an open book. While the star is known for playing roles in hit movies like "The Proposal" and "Deadpool," he also shares a pretty sweet romance and banter with his wife, Blake Lively. We should also mention he owns a gin brand and a soccer team; he's an all-around cool guy.

Reynolds is known for his witty sense of humor and joking attitude. But every once in a while, he takes a more serious tone to issues near and dear to his heart. In 2018, Reynolds opened up to Mr. Porter about some of his struggles with mental health (via Rolling Stone). "I tend to get pretty depressed, and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that. [I exercise every day] otherwise, I start to get a little bummed," he told the outlet at the time. "For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons." Reynolds revealed that some of his issues stemmed from his relationship with his father, who was a "tough guy." The star added, "Growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy, and I know that throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways." The one silver lining? Reynolds called his anxiety "great fuel."

Years later, he's shifting gears and speaking out about another health issue and procedure that saved his life, all while raising awareness for a good cause.

