Wendy Williams' Rep Shares Major Update On Former Talk Show Host's Health Journey

The discussion over Wendy Williams' well-being has been ongoing for quite some time. After the TV personality was replaced by guest hosts on the final season of "The Wendy Williams Show," sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in August that her health factored majorly into Williams' talk show cancellation. During one of her final Zoom calls with show producers, an insider told THR that a "rambling" Williams was "starting not to be coherent."

Concern for the media mogul continued as recent videos seemingly captured her looking and acting disheveled in public. An August 2022 candid clip caught Williams wandering on the streets of New York while interacting with the paparazzi. As an inside source told the Daily Mail, Williams' "serious health challenges" have complicated her life "far worse than people realize." Williams' manager William Selby soothed worries at the time by explaining these as the occasional bad hair days. "We're used to seeing Wendy prepped and on camera but what you're seeing now is Wendy raw," Selby told the U.K. outlet.

Despite this and Williams' recent promise to return on-air soon, it looks like fan concerns weren't unfounded. A Williams spokesperson just delivered a sobering update on her overall well-being.