Insiders Reveal Eye-Opening Details About Wendy Williams' Talk Show Exit

Wendy Williams has been dealing with complications from medical conditions as well as personal issues for quite some time now. In October 2017, she made headlines when she dramatically fainted during a live episode of "The Wendy Williams Show." She also reportedly ignored rumors that her husband at the time, Kevin Hunter, was cheating on her and living a "double life" back in 2018, per BET, although the rumors ended up being true. Williams ultimately filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 while struggling with substance abuse and living in a sober house, according to CNN.

She then announced that she would be taking a hiatus from her talk show during the summer of 2020 due to battling Graves disease, per the Daily Mail. And in September 2021, it was clear that Williams was not doing well when she was taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation, according to The U.S. Sun. Following the hospitalization, a source told Page Six, "It has been a very difficult time for Wendy. She's a single woman with very few friends. She lost her marriage, her mom, and is living alone."

Williams took a step back from "The Wendy Williams Show" due to her ongoing health concerns, and celebrity guest hosts took over for Season 13, per People. Despite Williams teasing her return, "The Wendy Williams Show" was officially canceled in February, with its finale airing in June. Now, the show's insiders are opening up about what really happened.