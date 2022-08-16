Wendy Williams' Well-Being May Be Worse Than Anyone Expected

According to the Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was spotted walking around the lobby of her apartment building both barefoot and wearing a Versace robe. One source close to the situation even told the site, "Wendy's life and her situation are far worse than people realize. She has been plagued with serious health challenges." However, Williams' manager William Selby added that the television personality was simply having a "bad day."

However, another video (seen above) of Williams walking along a street in New York City also sparked some concern, as it appeared as though she was a little disoriented while speaking to the paparazzi. The U.S. Sun obtained photos from that day, which show Williams looking gaunt and much thinner than fans have seen her before. Quenching concerns, Selby told the Daily Mail, "We're used to seeing Wendy prepped and on camera but what you're seeing now is Wendy raw. She's going to have bad days."

Now, if this truly is a "raw" version of Williams, fans still seem very concerned for her well-being. A few weighed in on the matter on Twitter with comments such as, "Wendy Williams is going through a lot, and people can't seem to get it. She is fighting. She is struggling. She is working her way back to being Wendy. And it's very sad, very heart-wrenching, very disappointing that people are now taking advantage of her."