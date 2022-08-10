Wendy Williams Continues To Worry Fans With Unusual Podcast Promo

Wendy Williams has been teasing a return to the spotlight since the end of her infamous talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show," back in June. The daytime program, which aired for over a decade, is set to be replaced by a show led by comedian Sherri Shepherd. Since then, the radio legend has announced that she would be venturing into the podcast space with the launch of her new project, "The Wendy Experience," according to Yahoo! Finance.

Williams' new manager, Will Shelby, told The U.S. Sun, that the former daytime star signed a $4.5 million deal to record the podcast from her home. "We haven't taped an episode just yet," Shelby explained in July. "Every time we've wanted to do so, someone is trying to offer me something so that they can partner with us." Shelby went on to explain that the show — which will include audio and visual components — will provide fans with a deeper look into Williams' personal interests.

However, fans are now expressing their concerns about the longtime radio celebrity following a new update on her podcast.