Wendy Williams Has A Request For Sherri Shepherd

It's safe to say that Wendy Williams and Sherri Shepherd maybe aren't exactly the best of friends right now. Things appeared to take a turn for the two in February when it was confirmed that Shepherd would be getting her own talk show, "Sherri," after stepping in as a co-host for Williams after she missed what's expected to be a whole season of "The Wendy Williams Show." Entertainment Weekly confirmed Shepherd's show would be taking over Williams' time slot, while "The Wendy Williams Show"'s executive producer and showrunner David Perler would also be moving over. Then, in May, Williams made it very clear she would not be watching "Sherri" during an Instagram Live interview with Fat Joe. "I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," she said of Shepherd.

That came after Shepherd actually had nothing but kind words for Williams, telling Deadline earlier that month, "I'm so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done. I'm thankful because if it wasn't for Wendy, the eyes wouldn't have been on me. I'm so thankful to her. We're all praying for her." She also added that she had not spoken to Williams since the TV shakeup was announced.

But, could the two actually come together? Well, Williams has a request...