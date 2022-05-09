Wendy Williams Throws Major Shade At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show
Wendy Williams is finally speaking out about her talk show successor, Sherri Shepherd, and her comments are very on-brand. Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind "The Wendy Williams Show," recently announced that Shepherd's forthcoming talk program would replace Williams' show in the fall. The move came after a series of health issues caused Williams to be absent from her syndicated show, which she's hosted since 2008. Shepherd, a previous panelist on "The View," has been one of the guest hosts who have filled in for the media personality in her absence.
"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall," Shepherd said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). She further added, "I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love ... pop culture, talk, entertainment, and comedy."
Williams is now revealing her thoughts on Shepherd's upcoming talk show and has thrown major shade at the comedian, who is set to take her coveted daytime TV time slot.
Wendy Williams says she will not watch Sherri Shepherd's talk show
Wendy Williams has no plans on tuning into Sherri Shepherd's talk show, "Sherri," when it premieres in the fall — and she is not shy about saying it. During an interview with rapper Fat Joe on Instagram Live, the media maven explained that she had "love" for everyone who guest-hosted "The Wendy Williams Show," but threw some shade at the fan-favorite in Shepherd.
"I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," the former talk show host said. "But I love being on my own show and I love that people love to watch it all the time."
Shepherd has since responded to Williams and is seemingly showing the media personality some grace. "I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that's OK. You know, I understand," Shepherd said on Instagram Live. "I'm not mad at Wendy ... I would say everybody should be praying for Wendy right now. I'm very concerned. I'm really, truly concerned about her," she added.