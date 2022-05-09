Wendy Williams Throws Major Shade At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show

Wendy Williams is finally speaking out about her talk show successor, Sherri Shepherd, and her comments are very on-brand. Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind "The Wendy Williams Show," recently announced that Shepherd's forthcoming talk program would replace Williams' show in the fall. The move came after a series of health issues caused Williams to be absent from her syndicated show, which she's hosted since 2008. Shepherd, a previous panelist on "The View," has been one of the guest hosts who have filled in for the media personality in her absence.

"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall," Shepherd said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). She further added, "I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love ... pop culture, talk, entertainment, and comedy."

Williams is now revealing her thoughts on Shepherd's upcoming talk show and has thrown major shade at the comedian, who is set to take her coveted daytime TV time slot.