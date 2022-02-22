The Fate Of Wendy Williams' Talk Show Has Finally Been Revealed
"The Wendy Williams Show" has faced serious uncertainty amid host Wendy Williams' health struggles in recent months. The show officially announced in October 2021 that Williams was left no choice but to take time off after "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition." The statement continued, assuring, "As soon as [Williams is] ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."
A series of rotating guest hosts then stepped in for the show to go on, including Leah Remini, Michael Rappaport, Jerry Springer, and Whitney Cummings, among others, per People. In the meantime, Williams released a statement in November 2021, providing a health update. She wrote that her progress was "taking longer than we expected," but remained optimistic about returning to the show.
However, it has since been reported that Williams' condition has worsened, leaving the future of her talk show up in the air for some time. TMZ first broke the news that "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd was in talks to step into the role as "permanent guest host" of "The Wendy Williams Show" until Williams' recovery. Now, the fate of "The Wendy Williams Show" has officially been revealed.
Sherri Shepherd will take over The Wendy Williams Show
After a 14 season run, "The Wendy Williams Show" will end and be replaced by a new program hosted by Sherri Shepherd, per The Hollywood Reporter. The temp host of "The Wendy Williams Show" will fulfill the final run of the show until September, when her new program, "Sherri," will air. "Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live 'Hot Topics' segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests," production company Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in an official statement. "Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."
Ahead of Shepherd's hosting appearance on "Wendy" on February 22, the TV personality teased an announcement on Instagram, writing, "big things happening!" Though she didn't outright announce her big promotion, she continued, "2-22-22 is a big energy manifestation day. Repetitive numbers are angel signs... are you ready?"
"Wendy" fans praised Sherri's news when the special guest host strutted onto the set in a new video posted to the official "Wendy Williams Show" Instagram. "[Sherri] it's your time now," one IG user commented. Another fan raved, "Wendy had a good run and it looks like Sherri is moving in!!"