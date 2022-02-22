The Fate Of Wendy Williams' Talk Show Has Finally Been Revealed

"The Wendy Williams Show" has faced serious uncertainty amid host Wendy Williams' health struggles in recent months. The show officially announced in October 2021 that Williams was left no choice but to take time off after "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition." The statement continued, assuring, "As soon as [Williams is] ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."

A series of rotating guest hosts then stepped in for the show to go on, including Leah Remini, Michael Rappaport, Jerry Springer, and Whitney Cummings, among others, per People. In the meantime, Williams released a statement in November 2021, providing a health update. She wrote that her progress was "taking longer than we expected," but remained optimistic about returning to the show.

However, it has since been reported that Williams' condition has worsened, leaving the future of her talk show up in the air for some time. TMZ first broke the news that "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd was in talks to step into the role as "permanent guest host" of "The Wendy Williams Show" until Williams' recovery. Now, the fate of "The Wendy Williams Show" has officially been revealed.