Wendy Williams' Situation Takes Another Concerning Turn

Wendy Williams' fans and longtime viewers of "The Wendy Williams Show" have long been concerned about the television personality's wellbeing, especially after she fainted on live television back in 2017. Williams was quick to set the record straight, saying it wasn't a stunt, but that she fainted because she was overheated in her Statue of Liberty costume. She's also been very open about her thyroid issues. Williams told People in 2018, "I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it. It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both."

However, it seems like things are going from bad to worse for Williams, as rumors are swirling over who could potentially replace her on her show. A source close to the situation told People that things aren't looking very good behind the scenes, either. "Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues ... and she and her team are taking it one day at a time," the insider said. "Her health is the most important thing." If that weren't enough, it seems like Williams' situation has taken another concerning turn.