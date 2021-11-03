How The Wendy Williams Show Is Actually Doing Better Without Wendy

In December 2020, People reported that Wendy Williams would be taking a break from her eponymous talk show, which aired repeats throughout the rest of the year and returned with original episodes in January. Williams shared that her absence was due to the death of her mother, who had died "beautifully and peacefully" weeks prior. However, Williams' (temporary) departure wasn't her first from the show.

In 2018, the star opened up to People about her Graves' disease diagnosis, which is an autoimmune condition involving an overactive thyroid gland. "I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," Williams said. "It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment." The illness forced her to take time off in 2020, when a rep for the show told People that Williams was "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

As of October, Williams has been on an indefinite leave of absence. Producers took to Instagram to share that the host "continues to be under medical supervision" and "is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition." A source told Page Six that "it has been a very difficult time for Wendy," especially as "a single woman with very few friends ... There is a lot on her plate." However, a silver lining comes as ratings for the show continue to climb — even without the talk show host!