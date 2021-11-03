How The Wendy Williams Show Is Actually Doing Better Without Wendy
In December 2020, People reported that Wendy Williams would be taking a break from her eponymous talk show, which aired repeats throughout the rest of the year and returned with original episodes in January. Williams shared that her absence was due to the death of her mother, who had died "beautifully and peacefully" weeks prior. However, Williams' (temporary) departure wasn't her first from the show.
In 2018, the star opened up to People about her Graves' disease diagnosis, which is an autoimmune condition involving an overactive thyroid gland. "I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," Williams said. "It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment." The illness forced her to take time off in 2020, when a rep for the show told People that Williams was "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."
As of October, Williams has been on an indefinite leave of absence. Producers took to Instagram to share that the host "continues to be under medical supervision" and "is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition." A source told Page Six that "it has been a very difficult time for Wendy," especially as "a single woman with very few friends ... There is a lot on her plate." However, a silver lining comes as ratings for the show continue to climb — even without the talk show host!
Wendy Williams is climbing up the syndicated talk show charts
Season 13 of "The Wendy Williams Show" kicked off in October, and the premiere has been a roaring success so far. Per The Wrap, ratings were up 33% for the week ending October 24, and the show climbed to no. 5 (up from no. 8) on the syndicated talk show chart, with "Dr. Phil," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Ellen," and "Kelly Clarkson" clinching the top spots. While it's unclear whether people are tuning in for new hosts or for more info on Wendy, The Wrap reports that reruns may account for some of the rating boost.
That said, having some fresh blood doesn't hurt, either! According to The Wrap, "King of Queens" star Leah Remini took over Williams' hosting duties for the October 18 episode, which also featured Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo. "Leah will bring a lot of fun and energy to our viewers with a few surprises along the way," executive producer David Perler said, at the time of her hosting gig, per New York Post.
Despite the rise in ratings, things haven't been entirely rosy on set. Page Six reports that the show isn't selling out without Williams — and in fact, an email blast uncovered by the site revealed that producers are offering $75 for vaccinated people to sit in the studio audience. Everything else aside, here's hoping that Williams recovers soon.