How Is The Wendy Williams Show Addressing Her Absence?

On the Season 13 premiere of "The Wendy Williams Show," a panel consisting of Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Michael Yo and Devyn Simone kept the energy high in true Wendy Williams fashion, greeting the audience with a "how you doin'?" Yo was the first to point out the obvious to fans that Williams was not there to kick off her new season, telling the audience, "Wendy, I know you're watching right now, and on behalf of myself, our panel, your co-hosts, we love you and can't wait to have you back in that purple chair."

According to Page Six, the program declined to go into detail about Williams' health as Leah Remini leads the front, and instead jumped right into its "Hot Topics" segment. Over the past few months, Williams' health has made headlines, as the host (as previously mentioned) tested positive for COVID-19 and was reportedly given a mental health evaluation, on top of her ongoing struggle with Graves' disease.

Her health has called into question when she'd return to the small screen, and we don't know right now. But as executive producer David Perler put it, "Wendy's shoes are hard to fill." As the show stated earlier, per Page Six, "She is making progress ... but it has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."