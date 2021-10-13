What Will Happen To The Wendy Williams Show While The Famous Host Is Out Due To Health Reasons?

Wendy Williams has experienced some pretty serious medical issues for a while now and is taking a longer break than expected from her iconic show, "The Wendy Williams Show." The show's Instagram page announced on September 15 that Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 while being vaccinated, and would come back for Season 13 of her show on October 4 "to allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover." This unfortunate discovery was revealed six days after the show announced that Williams' ongoing health issues caused her to take a break from her promotional obligations, but that she would be back for Season 13 on September 20.

In 2018, Williams talked to People about finding out that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease in 1999. "I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," Williams told People. "It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both." According to Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is an autoimmune disease that involves an overactive thyroid gland.

"The Wendy Williams Show" did not confirm that Graves' was playing into Williams' more recent health struggles until October 12, when it was announced that Williams needs to take a longer break than expected from "The Wendy Williams Show." So, who will be tapped to fill Williams' giant Louboutin shoes?