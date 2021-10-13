What Will Happen To The Wendy Williams Show While The Famous Host Is Out Due To Health Reasons?
Wendy Williams has experienced some pretty serious medical issues for a while now and is taking a longer break than expected from her iconic show, "The Wendy Williams Show." The show's Instagram page announced on September 15 that Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19 while being vaccinated, and would come back for Season 13 of her show on October 4 "to allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover." This unfortunate discovery was revealed six days after the show announced that Williams' ongoing health issues caused her to take a break from her promotional obligations, but that she would be back for Season 13 on September 20.
In 2018, Williams talked to People about finding out that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease in 1999. "I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," Williams told People. "It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both." According to Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is an autoimmune disease that involves an overactive thyroid gland.
"The Wendy Williams Show" did not confirm that Graves' was playing into Williams' more recent health struggles until October 12, when it was announced that Williams needs to take a longer break than expected from "The Wendy Williams Show." So, who will be tapped to fill Williams' giant Louboutin shoes?
Guest hosts will be taking over the show, for now
On October 12, "The Wendy Williams Show" announced on Instagram that Wendy Williams is away on leave and is focusing on her health. While she recovers, there will be "guest hosts and panels" that will take her place. "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition," the statement read. "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."
As noted above, this is not the first time the show was pushed back due to Williams' health issues. On September 30, another statement was published on the show's Instagram page, revealing that Williams was "under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work." The show was supposed to premiere on October 4, but then got pushed back even further to its current air date of October 18.
The statement that was published on October 12 also made sure to reassure fans that Williams and her show will be okay. "Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority," the statement explained. "As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."