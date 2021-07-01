Wendy Williams Sets The Record Straight About One Of Her Most Viral Moments

Wendy Williams has never been shy about her opinions. Whether she's criticizing Dionne Warwick's Twitter etiquette or slamming Meghan Markle about her royal troubles (via Us Weekly), Williams has made a name for herself as one of the most controversial daytime talk show hosts on television. Per IMDb, Williams has hosted her namesake talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show" — where she dishes on the latest gossip and conducts celebrity interviews — since 2008.

While Williams found mainstream success on her show, she also became a controversial figure for her opinions and struggles with her personal life. Viewers have long commented on her allegedly erratic and diva-like behavior on set and wondered if she deliberately creates viral moments to boost her popularity, like when she seemed to fart on camera.

Well, Williams has finally set the record straight about the "fart" situation, which has since become one of the most talked-about moments on her show. Find out what she said below.