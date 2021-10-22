Why Is The Wendy Williams Show Paying People To Sit In The Audience?

Amidst several health-related struggles, Wendy Williams is still missing in action. The polarizing TV personality, who has hosted "The Wendy Williams Show" since 2008 (via IMDb), has had a rough couple of years in regards to her health. In 2018, Williams' well-documented battle with Graves' disease and thyroid problems came to a head, forcing her to take a three-week break from hosting her popular daytime talk show.

According to Mayo Clinic, "Graves' disease is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones." Symptoms include irritability, anxiety, disrupted sleep, and tremors. In January 2019, her Graves' disease came back to collect when she was forced to take a two-month hiatus from her show once more. In the interim, she revealed she was also living in a "sober house" due to "a struggle with cocaine in the past" (per People).

Now, Williams is in the midst of another hiatus — one that will last until November, per Page Six. With her third public break from the helm, showrunners have now opted to pay people to sit in the audience while guest hosts run the show.