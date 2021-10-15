The Truth About Leah Remini Taking Over For Wendy Williams

"The Wendy Williams Show" is finally making its return for Season 13, but this time without Wendy Williams. Representatives for the daytime talk show took to Instagram to announce to fans Wendy Williams would not be returning for the first week of Season 13 of the program.

The talk show with all the hot gossip (or topics, we should say) was expected to return back in September, but was delayed twice due to Williams' health condition. As they say in the business, "the show must go on" — even if it means a new face takes over.

On Instagram, the talk show revealed that Williams was "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' disease and her thyroid condition." (Williams first shared with fans her Graves' disease diagnosis back in 2018, when the host had to take her first of three extended breaks from her show, according to Yahoo!). "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," continued the statement. "We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair." Back in 2018, the talk-show host opened up about her health to People magazine, telling the outlet, "I love doing the show, but I love me more. So I'm going to take care of me, so I can be there for them."

But who will take over for Williams for the time being?