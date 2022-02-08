Rumors Are Swirling About Who Could Potentially Replace Wendy Williams

The uncertainty of "The Wendy Williams Show" has been a topic of much speculation since the host's last appearance in July 2021. With a delayed start of Season 13 due to Wendy Williams having health complications from Graves disease, her thyroid condition — and following a breakthrough case of COVID-19 — the host officially took a break in October, per E! News. The show has continued on with an assortment of guest hosts including Leah Remini, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Whitney Cummings, and many more.

A source has told People that Williams will not be returning to the show for the remainder of Season 13. They provided an update on the television personality's condition: "Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues ... and she and her team are taking it one day at a time." The source also addresses and debunks rumors of stroke, addiction, and dementia, firmly stating they are "all false."

"Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer," the source continued. "Her health is the most important thing." Many fans are hopeful for Williams' return, but it seems like there is a back-up plan in the works for a replacement host.