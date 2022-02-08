Rumors Are Swirling About Who Could Potentially Replace Wendy Williams
The uncertainty of "The Wendy Williams Show" has been a topic of much speculation since the host's last appearance in July 2021. With a delayed start of Season 13 due to Wendy Williams having health complications from Graves disease, her thyroid condition — and following a breakthrough case of COVID-19 — the host officially took a break in October, per E! News. The show has continued on with an assortment of guest hosts including Leah Remini, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer, Whitney Cummings, and many more.
A source has told People that Williams will not be returning to the show for the remainder of Season 13. They provided an update on the television personality's condition: "Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues ... and she and her team are taking it one day at a time." The source also addresses and debunks rumors of stroke, addiction, and dementia, firmly stating they are "all false."
"Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer," the source continued. "Her health is the most important thing." Many fans are hopeful for Williams' return, but it seems like there is a back-up plan in the works for a replacement host.
Sherri Shepherd may replace Wendy Williams as host
There is a new update on the future of "The Wendy Williams Show" after months of guest hosts and little word from Wendy Williams herself. TMZ has reported that Sherri Shepherd is set to become a "permanent guest host" for the show. According to "multiple sources," a deal has almost been reached and producers are putting measures in place to adapt to any health updates from Williams. There is speculation that there is a time window for a full decision to be made, and that if Williams is unable to return by September, Shepherd will take over hosting duties for the next season. TMZ also notes that the name of the show could be changing as well in this situation.
"The View" alum is already scheduled to appear on "The Wendy Williams Show" for the week of February 21, per E! News, and "is thrilled to be invited back to guest host." Shepherd's rep was sure to add about the buzz surrounding a potential full-time gig, "No comment on these rumors."
Shepherd's first appearance as a guest host in November 2021 led to the highest ratings of the season, even against its season's premiere. Shepherd has been loving the opportunity and posted about her appreciation on Instagram. "It's always surreal getting to host ... I'm so grateful to be able to use this platform to bring joy & laughter into your homes," she wrote. Fans are pouring love into the comments, one saying, "You are meant to host this show as your own!!!" Only time will tell if this time slot will be Shepherd's new permanent home.