Speculation About Wendy Williams' Future On TV Ramps Up Amid New Update
The saga of Wendy Williams' TV absence continues, and fans are confused more than ever. It all began in September 2021 when, ahead of the show's 13th season premiere, Williams tested positive for a "breakthrough case of COVID-19," per Instagram. Since the announcement, Williams has been MIA from her titular talk show. Her return was further delayed that month, as Williams "continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work."
After multiple delays, showrunners marched forward sans Williams. Season 13 of "The Wendy Williams Show" ultimately premiered on October 18, 2021, with a plethora of celebrity guests filling Williams' role in the interim — including Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, and Michael Rapaport. Meanwhile, Williams, who suffers from Graves' disease, was spotted leaving a Miami wellness center barefoot in December 2021, telling reporters she's "doing fabulous," as she said in a video obtained by the Shade Room's Instagram account.
The controversial talk show host also underwent a public divorce with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, after he fathered a child with mistress Sharina Hudson. Appearing on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Williams stated, "We were married for almost 22 years... having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage... I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat." Needless to say, Wendy Williams has endured a tumultuous few years, and fans are growing increasingly concerned amid a new update.
Williams' TV return isn't ruled out, but fans are confused
The official "Wendy Williams Show" Instagram just unveiled February's lineup of celebrity guest hosts in light of Williams' continued absence. Included are the likes of Michael Rapaport, Fat Joe, and Sherri Shepherd. With celebrity guests announced through March 4, Page Six inquired whether Williams would sit out the rest of her show's season. A rep for the host, however, told the outlet, "Don't overreach."
Despite such, the further booking of celebrity guests has raised red flags and has led to further confusion and concern amongst the "Wendy Williams Show" faithful. One fan on Twitter wrote, "I don't mind watching the guest host hosting for @WendyWilliams but I do feel like her staff needs to give us an update on what's going on." Another noted, "There's been a void in media since Wendy Williams hasn't been back to her show," while someone else declared, "Will someone tell us what is really happening with Wendy Williams, I have heard many rumors, about her and not believeing until I hear something from her."
One concerned user tweeted, "I hope Wendy Williams recovers to full health soon, I miss her." Another fan even asked gossip columnist Perez Hilton for updates, as "It's not the same without her." While fans show their support, some have called for Williams' departure and rallied for guest hosts such as Leah Remini and Michelle Visage to take over.