Speculation About Wendy Williams' Future On TV Ramps Up Amid New Update

The saga of Wendy Williams' TV absence continues, and fans are confused more than ever. It all began in September 2021 when, ahead of the show's 13th season premiere, Williams tested positive for a "breakthrough case of COVID-19," per Instagram. Since the announcement, Williams has been MIA from her titular talk show. Her return was further delayed that month, as Williams "continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work."

After multiple delays, showrunners marched forward sans Williams. Season 13 of "The Wendy Williams Show" ultimately premiered on October 18, 2021, with a plethora of celebrity guests filling Williams' role in the interim — including Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, and Michael Rapaport. Meanwhile, Williams, who suffers from Graves' disease, was spotted leaving a Miami wellness center barefoot in December 2021, telling reporters she's "doing fabulous," as she said in a video obtained by the Shade Room's Instagram account.

The controversial talk show host also underwent a public divorce with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, after he fathered a child with mistress Sharina Hudson. Appearing on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Williams stated, "We were married for almost 22 years... having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage... I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat." Needless to say, Wendy Williams has endured a tumultuous few years, and fans are growing increasingly concerned amid a new update.