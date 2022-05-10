Wendy Williams' Return To The Spotlight Has Just Been Dealt Another Blow

Ever since Wendy Williams took a step back from "The Wendy Williams Show" to deal with health issues in September 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the small screen. Plenty has happened since Williams last dished out the gossip on her talk show, including her being ousted from her eponymous talk show in February to make way for Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri." Per CNN, "The Wendy Williams Show" will officially end in June and "Sherri" will air in Williams' soon to be former time slot after Shepherd filled in as a guest host for Williams during her hiatus.

While her absence from TV has been glaring, Williams has repeatedly vowed to return to the talk show game. Williams' spokesperson Howard Bragman then issued a statement about the end of "The Wendy Williams Show," claiming, via Deadline, Williams "has been assured by [syndication company] Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Williams herself has also made it clear that she wanted to be back in the talk show game, even telling "Good Morning America" in March that she was "ready" to get back to work and planned to be back on TV by June. "Keep watching, because I'm going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever," she said. But will we really see Williams back that soon?