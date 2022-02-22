Wendy Williams Opens Up About The Devastating End Of Her Talk Show

After months of uncertainty, it was announced on February 22 that "The Wendy Williams Show" will be ending after 14 seasons on air. The show's host, Wendy Williams, has been absent from the show since October 2021 after announcing on Instagram that she had been "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition." As a result of her absence, a series of rotating guests have been filling in so the show could go on, including Leah Remini, Michael Rappaport, Jerry Springer, and Sherri Shepherd, among others, per People.

Although Williams had reassured her fans in November 2021 that she was optimistic about returning to her show in the new year, distributor Debmar-Mercury announced that Shepherd will be taking over her slots in the fall of this year in a brand new syndicated talk show on Fox. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Shepherd's program — titled "Sherri" — will be distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury and will use the same showrunner as "The Wendy Williams Show" for a seamless transition.

While Shepherd said in a statement that she was "excited" to get her own talk show, Williams has now opened up about how she really feels about the devastating end to her talk show.