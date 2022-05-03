Wendy Williams Tells Fans Exactly What They Want To Hear About Her Return To TV

Fans of talk show host Wendy Williams have been waiting for the media maven to announce her plans for a return to the spotlight since "The Wendy Williams Show" met its fate in February. "The Wendy Williams Show" ran from 2008 to 2021, with Williams taking the reins as host for the first 12 seasons. However, the premiere of Season 13 was postponed after Williams tested positive for COVID-19. The show later announced that the season would begin in October 2021 sans Williams, who was reportedly dealing with serious health issues.

After shuffling through a series of guest co-hosts — including Sherri Shepherd, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Kym Whitley — it was finally revealed that Williams would not return to her Emmy-winning program. In February 2022, a spokesperson for Williams confirmed that the program would be canceled after 14 seasons, and replaced with a new talk show with permanent host Shepard, per CNN. "It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues," the spokesperson told the outlet, adding, "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

Wendy has since hinted at a possible return to TV but has now officially confirmed to fans what they have been hoping to hear.