Wendy Williams Tells Fans Exactly What They Want To Hear About Her Return To TV
Fans of talk show host Wendy Williams have been waiting for the media maven to announce her plans for a return to the spotlight since "The Wendy Williams Show" met its fate in February. "The Wendy Williams Show" ran from 2008 to 2021, with Williams taking the reins as host for the first 12 seasons. However, the premiere of Season 13 was postponed after Williams tested positive for COVID-19. The show later announced that the season would begin in October 2021 sans Williams, who was reportedly dealing with serious health issues.
After shuffling through a series of guest co-hosts — including Sherri Shepherd, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Kym Whitley — it was finally revealed that Williams would not return to her Emmy-winning program. In February 2022, a spokesperson for Williams confirmed that the program would be canceled after 14 seasons, and replaced with a new talk show with permanent host Shepard, per CNN. "It's been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues," the spokesperson told the outlet, adding, "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."
Wendy has since hinted at a possible return to TV but has now officially confirmed to fans what they have been hoping to hear.
Wendy Williams is coming back soon
Fans of media personality Wendy Williams may have been waiting for the former talk show host to update them on her return to tv, and now Williams is doubling down on a previous statement. The Queen of Media confirmed that she is gearing up for a big return to the spotlight.
Williams was in New York City for the famed Met Gala event when photogs asked if she had set a date for her big return. "'The Wendy Williams Show' lives forever," Williams told a TMZ reporter. Williams was then asked to confirm the rumor that she would be returning to the spotlight as early as September, to which she responded, "Yes, yes, yes!"
The declaration by Williams makes sense, as the former radio personality told Good Morning America in March that she would be returning to her daytime talk show. "This is what I would to say to my Wendy Watchers," Williams announced, "Keep watching because I'm going to be back on the 'Wendy Show' bigger and brighter than ever." The Queen has spoken!