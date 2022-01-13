The Wendy Williams Show Just Got More Bad News

"The Wendy Williams Show" just can't seem to catch a break right now. As the world knows by now, Wendy Williams has been absent from her own show ever since she was originally scheduled to return back in September 2021, with the show initially hinting her time off could only be for a few weeks.

It was first announced that Williams would be sitting out a few shows due to her Graves' Disease, though an Instagram post on September 15 confirmed she then experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19 for which she had to go into isolation.

Her return was then scheduled for shortly after, but was pushed back again, before Williams herself offered an update on how she was doing on November 8. At that time, Williams claimed via the show's Instagram that she was "making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected" and suggested she had every intention of returning to the show. "I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy," she wrote. The following month, Williams was spotted leaving a Wellness Center.

But, as of January, Williams was still not back on the show after a slew of co-hosts stepped in to take over her hosting duties. And now it's one of her stand-ins that got hit with some bad news of their own.