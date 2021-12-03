How Is Wendy Williams Doing After Leaving A Wellness Center?
Wendy Williams' ongoing health issues are the reason why the gregarious and often controversial talk show host had to take a step back from hosting "The Wendy Williams Show." But now, it seems like she might be on the path to healing.
Back in September, Williams' team released a statement about her temporary departure from her synonymous talk show, stating that she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations." And while a source close to the situation told Page Six that same month that Wendy was "on the mend, and doing well," and ready to get back to work, Williams has yet to return to her show — instead, several celebrity guest hosts have been filling in.
As many of her fans know, Williams' battle with Graves' disease has been well-documented and it seems like it might be some time before it gets better for her. A statement from her Instagram page in October said, "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."
Williams has since been at a wellness center in Miami and much to the surprise of her fans, has had some interesting things to say about her progress with her health.
Wendy Williams gives fans an update about her current health status
According to gossip outlet The Shade Room, things couldn't be any better for controversial television host Wendy Williams — in spite of the fact that many were worried after recent paparazzi shots of the talk show host emerged, photos that show her wrapped in a red Versace robe with her head down.
But after leaving a wellness center in Miami, Williams told the paparazzi that she was doing absolutely "fabulous" and that there's more "Wendy stuff" coming in the future, The Shade Room notes. As for an additional update on her health, Williams' brother Tommy was recently forced to deny unfounded rumors that his sister is showing early signs of dementia after she was spotted in a wheelchair while out in New York City. He told The Sun, "We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It's all physical."
If Williams says that she's feeling "fabulous" and even her own family members don't seem to be concerned with her cognitive function, then it's safe to say that her fans and supporters don't have any other reason to believe otherwise.