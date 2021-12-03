How Is Wendy Williams Doing After Leaving A Wellness Center?

Wendy Williams' ongoing health issues are the reason why the gregarious and often controversial talk show host had to take a step back from hosting "The Wendy Williams Show." But now, it seems like she might be on the path to healing.

Back in September, Williams' team released a statement about her temporary departure from her synonymous talk show, stating that she was "dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations." And while a source close to the situation told Page Six that same month that Wendy was "on the mend, and doing well," and ready to get back to work, Williams has yet to return to her show — instead, several celebrity guest hosts have been filling in.

As many of her fans know, Williams' battle with Graves' disease has been well-documented and it seems like it might be some time before it gets better for her. A statement from her Instagram page in October said, "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties."

Williams has since been at a wellness center in Miami and much to the surprise of her fans, has had some interesting things to say about her progress with her health.