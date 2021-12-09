Wendy Williams Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Return To Her Show

It's no secret that Wendy Williams' health struggles have been affecting her return to her eponymous talk show. The first setback for the premiere of the 13th season of "The Wendy Williams Show" occurred when Williams began canceling promotional appearances due to on-going health issues and contracting COVID-19, Page Six reported. The show was set to return to television screens in mid-September, but had to be pushed back several weeks because Williams was not yet ready to return to her purple chair. Her absence even prompted executives to come up with a back-up plan for Nick Cannon to replace her. However, executives have held off on the replacement and invited guest hosts to fill in for Williams in the past few months.

Williams also reassured fans that she's looking forward to being back on the show. In November, she shared an update about her health on social media and thanked fans for their support. Addressing her fans directly, the 57-year-old said she knows her health is a "hot topic," and noted that while she's making progress, "it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected." She added she's "a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors," and she would be back in "my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

While Williams is confident about her future on the show, her return is not as imminent as it has been made out to be.