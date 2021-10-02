Is This Controversial Star Really Going To Fill In For Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams has been a fixture in the daytime television landscape since her eponymous talk show premiered in 2008. Throughout the years, she's drummed up plenty of media controversy for her on-air comments, feuds, and odd behavior on set. However, in recent years, Williams has also found herself battling numerous health and personal struggles. Per USA Today, Williams had battled cocaine addiction earlier in her career and more recently has battled Graves' disease, hyperthyroidism, and a number of other physical ailments.

In September, Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which caused the Season 13 premiere of her show to be pushed back to Oct. 4. However, the date had to be postponed again to Oct. 18 due to Williams' ongoing health struggles, according to CNN.

With these delays, a new report has suggested that producers are looking at another controversial star to replace Williams as she continues to recover.