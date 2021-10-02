Is This Controversial Star Really Going To Fill In For Wendy Williams?
Wendy Williams has been a fixture in the daytime television landscape since her eponymous talk show premiered in 2008. Throughout the years, she's drummed up plenty of media controversy for her on-air comments, feuds, and odd behavior on set. However, in recent years, Williams has also found herself battling numerous health and personal struggles. Per USA Today, Williams had battled cocaine addiction earlier in her career and more recently has battled Graves' disease, hyperthyroidism, and a number of other physical ailments.
In September, Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which caused the Season 13 premiere of her show to be pushed back to Oct. 4. However, the date had to be postponed again to Oct. 18 due to Williams' ongoing health struggles, according to CNN.
With these delays, a new report has suggested that producers are looking at another controversial star to replace Williams as she continues to recover.
Another comedian might be filling in on Wendy Williams' show
According to Page Six, Nick Cannon is in line to replace Wendy Williams' timeslot if the gossip maven does not return to her show in time for the Season 13 premiere on Oct. 18. "The executives have been talking," a source revealed to the outlet. "They are keeping a close eye on [Williams'] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan."
The source continued, "It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot ... Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon's show a huge success." Cannon, according to the source, "already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win," if Williams decides she's not ready to come back. However, because both talk shows are syndicated, stations could have trouble replacing Williams' show with Cannon's, but deals could be set up for a smooth transition.
Page Six also notes that a replacement might not be needed if Williams comes back on time and that Cannon would go from replacement host to a potential guest on the show.