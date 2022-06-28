How Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Planning To Move On From Her TV Show

If there's anything that Wendy Williams' fans have learned about her over the years, it's that there isn't a topic she isn't scared to take on. From celebrity shenanigans to her own health issues, Williams has often talked about many things with her audience as if they were sitting in the privacy of her own living room. When asked about her legacy and how she wants to be remembered, Williams told Interview magazine that she hopes her fans see her as "The one bright spot in the middle of an otherwise complicated day. When people think of my name, I want them to smile."

That said, there's no doubt that Williams' fans have been smiling, laughing, and maybe even crying with her over the years and especially in recent months. That's because the fate of her talk show was revealed back in February when it was announced that former "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd would be taking over for Williams, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In March 2022, Williams opened up about her health and legal turmoil and insisted that everything was fine. She told "Good Morning America" that she had "the mind and body of a 25-year-old." Maybe that's why she's now moving on to the next stage of her career.