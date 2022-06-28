How Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Planning To Move On From Her TV Show
If there's anything that Wendy Williams' fans have learned about her over the years, it's that there isn't a topic she isn't scared to take on. From celebrity shenanigans to her own health issues, Williams has often talked about many things with her audience as if they were sitting in the privacy of her own living room. When asked about her legacy and how she wants to be remembered, Williams told Interview magazine that she hopes her fans see her as "The one bright spot in the middle of an otherwise complicated day. When people think of my name, I want them to smile."
That said, there's no doubt that Williams' fans have been smiling, laughing, and maybe even crying with her over the years and especially in recent months. That's because the fate of her talk show was revealed back in February when it was announced that former "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd would be taking over for Williams, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In March 2022, Williams opened up about her health and legal turmoil and insisted that everything was fine. She told "Good Morning America" that she had "the mind and body of a 25-year-old." Maybe that's why she's now moving on to the next stage of her career.
Wendy Williams is looking to become the podcast queen
Wendy Williams is done with her namesake TV show, but she's not done with her career. According to TMZ, Williams is moving on to the podcast world in a big way. She's looking to line up some majorly A-list names as her podcast guests. Williams is hoping that either Snoop Dogg or Fat Joe will be the first to sign up which makes sense seeing how she was recently interviewed by Fat Joe himself on Instagram Live back in May. TMZ reports that there's a possibility Williams will partner with an online streaming platform like Apple or Spotify.
What's more, sources also told TMZ that Williams isn't ruling out a return to television. In fact, insiders said that she's open to doing appearances on shows like "The View" or even one of the "Real Housewives" series. That, and Williams has apparently been in talks with members of the Kardashian and Trump families. Regardless of what Williams ends up doing or where she goes, there's no doubt in everyone's minds that she will continue asking everyone "How you doin?" before getting into her gab fest.