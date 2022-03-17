Wendy Williams Finally Opens Up About Health And Legal Turmoil

Wendy Williams has never been afraid to speak her mind. The daytime diva was always ready and willing to spill the tea, and she caused more than her fair share of scandals and controversies over her show's run. Per NBC News, Williams came under fire from the LGBTQ+ community after ordering gay men to stop dressing in women's clothes. "Stop wearing our skirts and our heels," she decreed. "Just sayin' girls, what do we have for ourselves?"

Williams was also slammed after going head to head with Alyssa Milano over breastfeeding. "[Breasts] are more sexual than a feeding thing," she declared. Williams even launched an attack on the formidable Nicki Minaj. Per Billboard, she ripped into the singer's new husband, Kenneth Petty — who has a well-documented checkered past. "Okay, so he's a killer and a sex offender. Well done, Nicki, congratulations," she said sarcastically. Minaj hit back hard on her Apple Music show "Queen Radio," saying, "I didn't know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted." She also called Williams "sick."

Ironically, Minaj was spot on the money — for the last part anyway. Williams' show was canceled in February following multiple medical woes for the host, including a battle against her thyroid condition and contracting COVID-19. Williams was permanently replaced by previous "The Talk" co-host Sherri Shepherd in fall 2021. Meanwhile, she continues to fight several other issues, too. Now, Williams has finally opened up about her health and legal turmoil.