We Finally Know When The Wendy Williams Show Will Air Its Last Episode
Wendy Williams repeatedly promised she would reclaim her daytime throne, but it looks as though that won't be happening. As guest hosts like Michael Rapaport and Sherri Shepherd filled in during Williams' absence from "The Wendy Williams Show," the former queen of TV gossip faced health issues, financial struggles, and more. In addition to her staff reporting Williams' erratic behind-the-scenes behavior, Williams has been dealing with Graves' disease for several years. Wells Fargo also froze Williams' bank account, leading to a back-and-forth dispute. In an Instagram Live with recurring guest host Fat Joe, Williams claimed to only have $2 to her name.
Despite all the recent upheaval in her life, Williams has continued to tease her return to the show that made her a daytime TV legend. Even though Williams thrived on shade and drama, viewers still fell in love with "The Wendy Williams Show," with many missing Williams since her hiatus. As recently as May, Williams told TMZ, "This is what I would say to my Wendy Watchers. Keep watching because I'm going to be back on the 'Wendy Show' bigger and brighter than ever."
With Sherri Shepherd poised to inherit Williams' time slot and staff with a new talk show, Williams' insistence on returning seemed like she was either in denial or, more hopefully, she knew something we didn't. Unfortunately, "The Wendy Williams Show" has officially been canceled after almost 14 years.
The Wendy Williams Show's final episode airs this week
While we knew the end days of "The Wendy Williams Show" were imminent, especially with Sherri Shepherd's new show on the horizon, it's happening even sooner than anyone thought. In a Variety exclusive, a spokesperson for the show confirmed that its final episode would air on Friday, June 17. There was previously speculation that Williams would return for the final episode to close out the show, but Variety has confirmed she won't be appearing. Instead, the episode will simply feature a video tribute to Williams.
Shepherd is set to host the final episode, as well as the week leading up to it. Her own show, "Sherri," will be premiering this fall, with the remaining staff of "The Wendy Williams Show" working on it. Williams' supervising producer Norman Baker paid tribute to both hosts on Instagram in February, saying, "I look forward to our next chapter together! Here's to Wendy, my greatest teacher and to Sherri, my next leader."
Williams herself has yet to comment on the news, but based on her previous remarks about coming back, it likely comes as a surprise. She seemed serious about returning, even as there was no way forward with Shepherd taking over permanently. While "The Wendy Williams Show" ending is sad news, it didn't have its usual spark without Williams, and a new show will hopefully allow Shepherd to step out of Williams' shadow and shine in her own spotlight.