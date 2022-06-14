We Finally Know When The Wendy Williams Show Will Air Its Last Episode

Wendy Williams repeatedly promised she would reclaim her daytime throne, but it looks as though that won't be happening. As guest hosts like Michael Rapaport and Sherri Shepherd filled in during Williams' absence from "The Wendy Williams Show," the former queen of TV gossip faced health issues, financial struggles, and more. In addition to her staff reporting Williams' erratic behind-the-scenes behavior, Williams has been dealing with Graves' disease for several years. Wells Fargo also froze Williams' bank account, leading to a back-and-forth dispute. In an Instagram Live with recurring guest host Fat Joe, Williams claimed to only have $2 to her name.

Despite all the recent upheaval in her life, Williams has continued to tease her return to the show that made her a daytime TV legend. Even though Williams thrived on shade and drama, viewers still fell in love with "The Wendy Williams Show," with many missing Williams since her hiatus. As recently as May, Williams told TMZ, "This is what I would say to my Wendy Watchers. Keep watching because I'm going to be back on the 'Wendy Show' bigger and brighter than ever."

With Sherri Shepherd poised to inherit Williams' time slot and staff with a new talk show, Williams' insistence on returning seemed like she was either in denial or, more hopefully, she knew something we didn't. Unfortunately, "The Wendy Williams Show" has officially been canceled after almost 14 years.