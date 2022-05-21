Wendy Williams Legal Battle With Wells Fargo Is Getting Messier

It's the battle of the bank account for Wendy Williams. Over the past few months, the celebrity gossip host has been going back and forth with her bank, Wells Fargo, over who can and cannot control her finances.

But Williams' battle with her bank is not all the talk show star has endured this past year. After revealing she had Graves' disease for years in 2018, the star took a break from her infamous talk show in 2020 after feeling fatigued from her diagnosis, per AP. In her absence, the show brought in guest hosts while Williams was gone. In February 2022, producers of the show announced the fate of her talk show — with Sherri Shepherd taking Williams' place, per the Los Angeles Times.

Yet, amid Williams' ongoing health struggles was when she also learned of her financial issues. At the time, Williams was suspicious of her financial advisor and wanted to stop using Wells Fargo. To change banks, Williams needed her past statements and purchase history. That's when Wells Fargo refused Williams' request for the documents, saying that Williams is an "incapacitated person," and a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation," per The Hollywood Reporter. And now, despite Williams' fight to get control of her money back, the judge's latest ruling in her case is about to become a hot topic for Williams to fight back on.