Sherri Shepherd Finally Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her New Talk Show
Comedian Sherri Shepherd just shared the trailer for her upcoming daytime TV gig, and the show looks promising. In February, it was announced that Shepherd — who previously served as a co-host on "The View" — would be hosting her own show, "SHERRI," which would serve as a replacement for the long-running "The Wendy Williams Show." Shepherd became a fan-favorite when she filled in for Williams, as the host was battling health complications. It was later revealed that Williams would be unable to return to her Emmy-winning talk show and that Shepherd's show would be taking over the coveted timeslot.
Shepherd's show was met with a bit of shade from Williams, who made her feelings about her replacement very clear. "I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," Williams said, while speaking with rapper Fat Joe on TrueExclusives. Of course, Shepherd responded: "That's ok. You know, I understand."
Now the comedian is taking the reins on her own show and has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the upcoming daytime program.
Sherri Shepherd teases her talk show with new trailer
For fans of Sherri Shepherd who may have missed her comedic chops on ABC's "The View," they can relish the news that the entertainer's new show "SHERRI" will debut in fall 2022. Shepherd has now released the first promotional trailer for the show, and it appears to be as lively as the comedian herself.
"It is my lifelong dream to have my own show and it is finally happening," Shepherd can be heard saying in the clip (via Page Six). "I am so excited to invite you to the official kickoff. This is my time, and I want you to join me in every step of this journey." And while the trailer does not include a premiere date, the show does have an official Instagram account for fans to follow.
For fans of Williams, who may have been hoping to see her reclaim her purple chair, you are not alone. According to Page Six, "Wendy Show" staffers have been considering ways to bring the embattled talk show host back for the series finale. "A lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to [Wendy] or some kind of farewell," a source told the outlet. Williams has also asserted that she will make a strong TV comeback soon.