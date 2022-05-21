Sherri Shepherd Finally Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her New Talk Show

Comedian Sherri Shepherd just shared the trailer for her upcoming daytime TV gig, and the show looks promising. In February, it was announced that Shepherd — who previously served as a co-host on "The View" — would be hosting her own show, "SHERRI," which would serve as a replacement for the long-running "The Wendy Williams Show." Shepherd became a fan-favorite when she filled in for Williams, as the host was battling health complications. It was later revealed that Williams would be unable to return to her Emmy-winning talk show and that Shepherd's show would be taking over the coveted timeslot.

Shepherd's show was met with a bit of shade from Williams, who made her feelings about her replacement very clear. "I like her, but I won't be watching her because I know what she's going to be doing and that's really not my thing," Williams said, while speaking with rapper Fat Joe on TrueExclusives. Of course, Shepherd responded: "That's ok. You know, I understand."

Now the comedian is taking the reins on her own show and has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the upcoming daytime program.