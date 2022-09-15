Kanye West Puts The Final Nail In The Coffin Of His Relationship With Gap

In June 2020, rapper Kanye "Ye" West and clothing store company Gap formed a business partnership, per AP News. The "Gold Digger" rapper reportedly used to work at one of the stores in Chicago when he was younger. He agreed to design both kids and adults apparel for the store that came from his Yeezy brand. Because Ye already had an established partnership with Adidas, the agreement with Gap didn't include the widely popular Yeezy shoes.

The value of the partnership is estimated to be around $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, per Bloomberg. Ye's deal with Gap was set for 10 years, and his deal with Adidas was set to end 2026. Gap agreed to partner with the rapper because they believed his apparel and brand would help attract newer, younger customers to their stores.

But the partnerships haven't been easy-going. In his first rally during the 2020 presidential campaign, the "Praise God" rapper threatened to end his deals with both Gap and Adidas because he wasn't on the board of the companies. "In risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas. I am not on the board at Gap and that has to change today or I walk away," he said. And now, it seems that Ye has had enough.