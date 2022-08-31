Kanye West Just Took His Feud With Gap To A Whole New Level

It might not be entirely inaccurate to say that not a day goes by that Kanye West, who is also legally known as "Ye," isn't stirring up some sort of controversy. Whether it involves his business dealings or ex-wife Kim Kardashian, there's a good chance that the rapper and creative is in the headlines for some reason or another. The latest drama for West falls into the "business dealings" category rather than his personal life, and it has everything to do with his relationship with American clothing retailer Gap.

West entered a 10-year business agreement with shopping mall mainstay Gap for the Yeezy Gap collection in 2020, according to The New York Times. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the contract ends sooner, since West has now accused the company of ripping off a Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga design for the brand's regular, non-Yeezy label. The day prior, he insinuated the brand held a "meeting" without him.

So yep, things have taken a major turn for the worse — and there doesn't seem to be much hope for making amends.