Anne Heche Opens Up About Ellen DeGeneres Relationship Like Never Before In Posthumous Memoir

Anne Heche died tragically on August 12, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a fiery car crash just days before. In a video obtained by TMZ, "The Last Word" actor was seen speeding down the road in a residential neighborhood before crashing her vehicle into the side of a home. The Emmy-nominated entertainer's death was announced a week later.

"We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body," a representative for the actor said in a statement, per TMZ.

Following Heche's passing, her exes James Tupper and Thomas Jane shared tributes honoring the late actor. Heche's most famous ex, Ellen DeGeneres, also wished the star well during her hospitalization. Heche has previously opened up about her relationship with DeGeneres – which lasted from 1997 to 2000 — and now the actor is set to make even bigger claims in her upcoming posthumous memoir.