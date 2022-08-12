Tragic Details About Anne Heche's Death

Anne Heche was perhaps best known for her roles in films such as "Psycho," "Donnie Brasco," and "Cedar Rapids." However, the beloved star first gained recognition for her appearance on the daytime soap opera "Another World," which won her multiple awards. Notably, Heche's flourishing career included a leading role in the 1997 blockbuster "Volcano," where she starred opposite Tommy Lee Jones, and "Six Days Seven Nights," a romantic comedy that saw her working alongside Hollywood icon Harrison Ford. On selecting roles, Heche told The Action Elite, "If the story is riveting, then it makes me want to turn every page then I have the gift of doing my job really well because I can find the character who fulfills that equally."

Outside of work, Heche was lauded as a trailblazer for her barrier-breaking relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, which helped pave the way for other same-sex relationships in Hollywood. And according to Heche, it came at a cost, saying she was later shunned from Hollywood. "I didn't do a studio picture for 10 years," she told Page Six in 2021. "I was fired from a $10 million picture deal."

After the star split with DeGeneres in 2000, she began a relationship with cameraman Coleman Laffoon, whom she met while working on a documentary about DeGeneres, per The U.S. Sun. The two married and welcomed a son, Homer, in 2002. The couple called it quits in 2007, opening the door for her relationship with James Tupper, aka her co-star in "Men In Trees". The pair share son Atlas, born in 2009, and separated in 2018.