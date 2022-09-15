Grimes Opens Up About Bizarre Interaction She Once Had With The Queen
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people from across the world poured out their hearts in mourning. Celebrities and political figures shared tributes to the history-making monarch, including her son, King Charles III. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement from Buckingham Palace. King Charles III then praised his mother as "a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," before adding that "her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
The new monarch's words rang true for many, as social media flooded with eulogies. Most of them were heartfelt and based on admiration for the queen. However, perhaps the most unusual reference to Queen Elizabeth II's death came from the singer Grimes. Instead of sharing a tribute, the former flame of Elon Musk recalled a story from her youth that involved the queen — or more specifically, her car.
Grimes was accused of hurling snowballs at Queen Elizabeth II
To understand Grimes' story, it's important to remember that the musician is actually from Canada. Born Claire Boucher, Grimes was raised in Vancouver (via Business Insider), and her unusual connection to Queen Elizabeth II occurred when the queen toured Canada in 2002.
"Once the queen was [going to] drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us, 'No snowballs,'" Grimes tweeted on Sept. 14, 2022. "As she drove past, it was dead silent, all teachers [on] high alert. And just as the procession was almost past, a single snowball arced from the crowd and hit her car."
In another part of the Twitter thread, she added: "I was wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations. Still to this day, the culprit remains unknown." However, Grimes added that the display of rebellion was "glorious" — so even if she didn't do the deed, whoever did certainly left an impression.