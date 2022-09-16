Pat Sajak Hints His Wheel Of Fortune Exit Might Come Sooner Than We Thought

Hosting "Wheel of Fortune" is a pretty sweet gig — if you can get it. Pat Sajak gets paid around $14 million a year to watch contestants spend a colorful wheel while his co-host, Vanna White, does all the leg work. And he's been making big money doing so since 1981. He's even scored a Guinness World Record for hosting the same game show longer than anyone else.

In addition to the pay, the hours aren't too bad. While Wheel Watchers try to solve puzzles five nights a week, Sajak and White film far less frequently. "We go our separate ways and don't see each other for two weeks," Sajak said of White in a Television Academy Foundation interview. "Every marriage in America would be successful if it were lived that way."

But no matter how easy the job, some viewers think that Sajak might be growing tired of the game. "I feel like Pat Sajak is just OVER it," tweeted one Wheel Watcher. "Pat Sajak needs to retire. He's turned into a cranky old man, and who wants to watch that?? Pat, we'll remember the good years, and we'll try to forget the shows that you were nasty," another wrote. Well, according to the host, he might take this advice sooner rather than later.