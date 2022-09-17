Chrissy Teigen Addresses Critics Questioning Her Abortion Admission

If you're a fan of Chrissy Teigen, then chances are you know about her heart-wrenching fertility struggles. In September 2020, the "Lip Sync Battle" host revealed the tragic loss of her third child on Instagram. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she said. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed... it just wasn't enough."

Since that fateful day, the cookbook author has kept fans in the loop regarding her emotional experience in various interviews and social media posts. "People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much," she said in a personal essay for Medium.

After nearly two years since her heartbreaking loss, Teigen surprised fans when she revealed that she was pregnant in August. "Every appointment, I've said to myself, 'Ok, if it's healthy today, I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Instagram. While Teigen has relished in her new pregnancy since her announcement, the beloved TV personality has also had to fight back against social media trolls.