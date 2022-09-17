Why Sarah Ferguson Has Been Completely MIA After The Queen's Death

The tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 has brought out senior members of the royal family en masse. On September 11, People reported that Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Lawrence accompanied the queen's coffin from Balmoral Castle, where she died, as it was transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The following day, according to Metro, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward joined Princess Anne in the procession leading the coffin from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

In the days that followed, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie welcomed their grandmother's coffin at Buckingham Palace and were later spotted viewing tributes left in memory of the long-reigning monarch. And despite the never-ending drama that has trailed her and Prince Harry's exit as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle also joined the royals to receive the queen's coffin at the palace, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

However, one person who has been missing from the lineup of events is Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Ferguson, also fondly called Fergie, became a member of the British royal in July 1986 when she married Prince Andrew. The marriage was short-lived, with the couple getting divorced in 1996, per Mirror — the same year King Charles and Princess Diana's love story officially ended. Despite the divorce, however, Fergie has continued to attend major royal events and is still, in part, considered a member of the family. So, where has she been?