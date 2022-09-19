Everything We Know About Kate Winslet's Hospitalization After On-Set Accident

Kate Winslet reportedly fell on the set of "Lee," while filming in Croatia. According to the actor's reps, who issued out a statement to Deadline, it doesn't appear that the actor sustained any serious injuries. However, Winslet did receive medical treatment. "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," said the rep. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

As of right now, no further information has been made available to the public. However, this wouldn't be the first time that Winslet experienced a hurdle while filming a project. The previous time, however, wasn't physical; rather, it was emotional. When asked whether her critically-acclaimed show, "Mare of Easttown," would be getting a second season, the actor shared that she wasn't sure and that, if it did, she'd have to consider signing on. "It would be a lot to consider because, honestly, it was so hard," Winslet shared with Entertainment Tonight. "It took something of me. I had to take this year off, did a little therapy, truly I've taken a minute to put myself back together. So I'd have to really think that through, 'cause sometimes you have to look after your own mental health and things like that."