Everything We Know About Kate Winslet's Hospitalization After On-Set Accident
Despite how glamourous things may seem, TV and movie sets can be dangerous places, especially when the actors are involved in high-intensity action scenes. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio sliced his hand open while filming a scene for 2012's "Django Unchained," per Indy 100. Meanwhile, Dylan O'Brien suffered brain trauma and a concussion while filming "Maze Runner: Death Cure" when his motorcycle crashed. The incident left him so traumatized that he wasn't sure he'd ever act again, according to Bustle. Unfortunately, cinematographer Halyna Hutchinns, who was accidentally killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" in 2021, per Deadline, suffered an even worse fate.
Now, Kate Winslet is the latest actor to suffer an on-set injury. The famed actress, best known for her role in "Titanic," and fresh off of a 2021 Emmy win for "Mare of Easttown", was shooting her latest project, entitled "Lee," which centers of the life of a female photographer during World War II (per IMDb), when the injury occurred. Now, Winslet's reps have shared details about the incident.
Kate Winslet is hospitalized for an injury
Kate Winslet reportedly fell on the set of "Lee," while filming in Croatia. According to the actor's reps, who issued out a statement to Deadline, it doesn't appear that the actor sustained any serious injuries. However, Winslet did receive medical treatment. "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," said the rep. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."
As of right now, no further information has been made available to the public. However, this wouldn't be the first time that Winslet experienced a hurdle while filming a project. The previous time, however, wasn't physical; rather, it was emotional. When asked whether her critically-acclaimed show, "Mare of Easttown," would be getting a second season, the actor shared that she wasn't sure and that, if it did, she'd have to consider signing on. "It would be a lot to consider because, honestly, it was so hard," Winslet shared with Entertainment Tonight. "It took something of me. I had to take this year off, did a little therapy, truly I've taken a minute to put myself back together. So I'd have to really think that through, 'cause sometimes you have to look after your own mental health and things like that."