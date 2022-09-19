Lea Michele Addressed One Long-Standing Rumor In Her TikTok Debut

Lea Michele is taking full advantage of her power on TikTok after recently joining the platform following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The "Funny Girl" star made her debut on the popular social media application while quarantining at home. In her first TikTok, the actor posted a duet in collaboration with another creator who impersonated Michele singing on opening night of "Funny Girl" in a now viral video.

As fans may recall, Michele announced her COVID-19 diagnosis by breaking the news to her Instagram followers on September 11. In an Instagram story, she wrote, "Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," as reported by People. And while she seems to be focusing on recovering and making her return to the Broadway stage soon, she's also making the most of her time off.

Fans are bringing back an old rumor and strange conspiracy theory that the actor cannot read or write. Social media users have made jokes about Michele being illiterate online, but it quickly became clear that the "Glee" star was not in on the joke. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Michele finally spoke out about the rumor and said, "It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case." Now, a recent TikTok created by the actor seems to be adding more fuel to the fire.