Lea Michele Addressed One Long-Standing Rumor In Her TikTok Debut
Lea Michele is taking full advantage of her power on TikTok after recently joining the platform following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The "Funny Girl" star made her debut on the popular social media application while quarantining at home. In her first TikTok, the actor posted a duet in collaboration with another creator who impersonated Michele singing on opening night of "Funny Girl" in a now viral video.
As fans may recall, Michele announced her COVID-19 diagnosis by breaking the news to her Instagram followers on September 11. In an Instagram story, she wrote, "Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days," as reported by People. And while she seems to be focusing on recovering and making her return to the Broadway stage soon, she's also making the most of her time off.
Fans are bringing back an old rumor and strange conspiracy theory that the actor cannot read or write. Social media users have made jokes about Michele being illiterate online, but it quickly became clear that the "Glee" star was not in on the joke. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Michele finally spoke out about the rumor and said, "It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case." Now, a recent TikTok created by the actor seems to be adding more fuel to the fire.
Lea Michele is mocking the fact that fans think she's illiterate
Lea Michele may have been upset about the online rumor that she was illiterate in the past, but she seems to be getting in on the joke now. The actor mocked the conspiracy in her second ever TikTok video which went viral instantly. Michele used a popular audio clip from "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and titled the video, "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok." Jonathan is referencing the Broadway star's close friend and one of her professional collaborators, Jonathan Groff.
TikTok users seem to be enjoying the video as it's racked up over 1 million likes and thousands of comments. However, if she thinks her funny TikTok has put the rumors of her being illiterate to rest, she's unfortunately wrong. Twitter users are still convinced she can't read or write and they're demanding evidence to prove otherwise. One wrote, "Lea Michele needs to post a tik tok of her reading her tik tok comments about how she can't read so we can finally get some proof." Another user said, "Lea Michele joking about her illiteracy on tiktok makes me think she's actually illiterate."
It appears that some fans are happier than others about Michele joining TikTok. And in terms of what the "Funny Girl" star will post next on the platform, the possibilities appear to be endless.