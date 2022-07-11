The Huge Lea Michele Casting News Everyone Suspected Has Been Confirmed

Less than a year after her casting was announced, Beanie Feldstein revealed that she's stepping down from her role as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl." The character — originally made famous by Barbara Streisand in 1964 — returned to the stage in March, for the first time in 58 years. However, Feldstein announced that she will be ending her tenure with the show on July 31.

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," she wrote on Instagram. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

Following Feldstein's announcement, fans began to speculate that Lea Michele, who famously sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" on an episode of "Glee," would replace the "Booksmart" actor. In fact, Michele performed a total of five songs from the Broadway production during her time on the hit Fox show. And while it has only been a few days since Feldstein's shocking revelation, news of her replacement has already been announced.