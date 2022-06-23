Beanie Feldstein Has Exciting Relationship News To Share
Beanie Feldstein, known for her roles in films and like "Booksmart" and "Ladybird," is very open about her personal life and current relationship on social media. Feldstein has been dating a producer, Bonnie Chance Roberts, for a few years now after first meeting on the set of "How to Build a Girl" in 2018, according to Teen Vogue. Prior to meeting her now girlfriend, she did not consider herself a "relationship type" at all. She was always focused on her work in the industry and never prioritized romance until Roberts came along and changed everything.
In an interview with Teen Vogue, Feldstein opened up about meeting Roberts and falling in love with her. "Now I get it ... I get why people write songs. Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she's a woman." She continued, "That's not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn't just women in general; it was her specifically."
Over the course of her relationship thus far, the actor has given her followers an inside look at her romance by constantly posting photos of herself and her partner on Instagram. Roberts has shared her love for her girlfriend on Instagram as well. The duo appears to be more in love than ever. In fact, they took a major step in their relationship that proved their romance is the real deal.
Beanie Feldstein is engaged!
Beanie Feldstein announced on Instagram that she is engaged to producer Bonnie Chance Roberts. The actor posted a photo of Roberts on one knee, proposing to her in a beautifully decorated backyard. That photo is followed by a few other images in a series, showing that they were supported and celebrated by their families — including Feldstein's brother Jonah Hill – and friends in the yard afterwards. Others in attendance included Ben Platt and Feldstein's "Booksmart" co-star Kaitlyn Dever. The couple is beyond happy in the photos, and Feldstein appeared to be completely surprised by the proposal. She captioned the series of images, "i do, bon."
Feldstein and Roberts' friends expressed their excitement in the comment section. The actors mother, Sharon Feldstein, commented, "I HAVE TO MANY WORDS BUT I WILL SAY ECSTATIC! We get Bon lol." Actor Uzo Aduba commented, "Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations, mama!!!!" The comment section is flooded with celebratory messages from thousands of people including supportive friends like Ali Wong and Noah Galvin.
Roberts and Feldstein first made their red carpet debut at the premiere of "Cats" in New York back in December 2019, according to Page Six. Since then, the duo has been inseparable. Congratulations to this amazing couple!