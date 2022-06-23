Beanie Feldstein Has Exciting Relationship News To Share

Beanie Feldstein, known for her roles in films and like "Booksmart" and "Ladybird," is very open about her personal life and current relationship on social media. Feldstein has been dating a producer, Bonnie Chance Roberts, for a few years now after first meeting on the set of "How to Build a Girl" in 2018, according to Teen Vogue. Prior to meeting her now girlfriend, she did not consider herself a "relationship type" at all. She was always focused on her work in the industry and never prioritized romance until Roberts came along and changed everything.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Feldstein opened up about meeting Roberts and falling in love with her. "Now I get it ... I get why people write songs. Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she's a woman." She continued, "That's not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn't just women in general; it was her specifically."

Over the course of her relationship thus far, the actor has given her followers an inside look at her romance by constantly posting photos of herself and her partner on Instagram. Roberts has shared her love for her girlfriend on Instagram as well. The duo appears to be more in love than ever. In fact, they took a major step in their relationship that proved their romance is the real deal.