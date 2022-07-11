Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Beanie Feldstein's Broadway Drama

Beanie Feldstein is taking an early exit from "Funny Girl." The actor, who's starring as Fanny Brice in the classic musical, is leaving the Broadway show on July 31, two months earlier than planned, per The New York Times. The show opened on April 24 to mixed reviews, via The Guardian. During her brief run, the actor missed numerous performances, due to a positive COVID diagnosis, per Billboard.

On July 10, Feldstein shared a vague statement on Instagram announcing her departure from the show. She wrote, "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated." She also expressed her gratitude for the experience and appreciation for the "amazing" cast and crew. But it's unclear why exactly Feldstein is leaving. Rumor has it that Lea Michele will replace Feldstein, per Today. "Funny Girl" production stated casting announcements will be released at 1 PM EST on July 11, per Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating about Feldstein's Broadway drama. Let's take a look.