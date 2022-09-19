Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Hold Back On Fans' Pregnancy Speculation

Ever since Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her IVF journey, pregnancy rumors and theories have been repeatedly popping up. For example, Barstool Sports reporter Jordyn Woodruff had a wild theory that connected a rhinestone avocado to pregnancy, as a baby is about the size of an avocado at 16 weeks into pregnancy. In the Instagram video, the reporter also pulled evidence from a Deuxmoi tip and a Kardashian-Jenner trend where the family posts old photos before a baby announcement.

In March, a new trailer of "The Kardashians" dropped, and it revealed that Kardashian and Travis Barker were interested in having a little one of their own. "Travis and I want to have a baby," Kardashian stated in the trailer (via Page Six). The next scene cut to the two in the doctor's office, and the rumors only grew from there.

It seems that Kardashian has had enough of the rumors, though. In an April episode of "The Kardashians," the social media personality mentioned that she's experiencing side effects from her IVF procedures. "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,' 'Kourtney's gained so much weight,'" she told Kris Jenner (via E! News). "And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through." But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.