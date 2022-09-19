Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Hold Back On Fans' Pregnancy Speculation
Ever since Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her IVF journey, pregnancy rumors and theories have been repeatedly popping up. For example, Barstool Sports reporter Jordyn Woodruff had a wild theory that connected a rhinestone avocado to pregnancy, as a baby is about the size of an avocado at 16 weeks into pregnancy. In the Instagram video, the reporter also pulled evidence from a Deuxmoi tip and a Kardashian-Jenner trend where the family posts old photos before a baby announcement.
In March, a new trailer of "The Kardashians" dropped, and it revealed that Kardashian and Travis Barker were interested in having a little one of their own. "Travis and I want to have a baby," Kardashian stated in the trailer (via Page Six). The next scene cut to the two in the doctor's office, and the rumors only grew from there.
It seems that Kardashian has had enough of the rumors, though. In an April episode of "The Kardashians," the social media personality mentioned that she's experiencing side effects from her IVF procedures. "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,' 'Kourtney's gained so much weight,'" she told Kris Jenner (via E! News). "And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through." But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating.
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumors again
On September 18, Kourtney Kardashian posted a slideshow to Instagram of some behind-the-scenes photos for an upcoming campaign. While some fans praised the Kardashian sister for posting what a "real body" looks like — filter-free and not photoshopped — most people thought she was pregnant, expressing excitement and confusion at the same time. Fans also mentioned that the Poosh founder had her hand on her stomach in the fourth slide, thinking she was subtly hinting that she has a bun in the oven.
Kardashian wasted no time in shutting down the pregnancy rumors, despite being open about wanting to have a baby with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. "Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant?" someone commented. "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body," the social media influencer replied, clapping back at the people who think she's expecting.
This isn't the first time the reality television personality has clapped back at pregnancy rumors on social media. In August 2021, someone commented, "SHE'S PREGNANT" (via Life&Style). Kardashian replied, "I'm a woman with a BODY," defending her body image and immediately shutting down the rumors that she was pregnant. If (or when) Kardashian and Barker have an announcement, fans will surely get confirmation straight from the source.