Adam Levine Faces Explosive Allegations About His Faithfulness To Behati Prinsloo
Is it just us, or does it seem like Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo have been together forever? Well, maybe it's because they pretty much have been. According to Us Weekly, the couple first linked up in 2012 after Levin had just broken up with another Victoria's Secret model, Anne Vyalitsyna. The following year, Levine popped the question to Prinsloo. "Adam Levine and his girlfriend Behati Prinsloo are excited to announce they are engaged to be married," their rep told People at the time. "The couple recently reunited, and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles." Levine and Prinsloo exchanged vows in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2014, per People, in a ceremony with over 275 people in attendance, including Levine's Maroon 5 bandmates.
The couple currently shares two children, daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In early September, they revealed the welcomed news that their third child is on the way. Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a photo of her growing baby bump, keeping it casual with a simple caption that read "recent." The photo carousel also had a few other random images, but one of Prinsloo's bump caught fans' attention the most. "You are even more beautiful when pregnant," one commented on the upload. "This brings me so much joy!!" another gushed alongside a single red heart emoji.
But just days after the couple shared the happy news, model Sumner Stroh rained on their parade with a bombshell claim against Levine.
Model Sumner Stroh accuses Adam Levine of cheating
Model Sumner Stroh is coming forward with serious allegations against Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine. Stroh shared a TikTok video on September 19, where she explained how she had an affair with someone who was married to a Victoria's Secret model just before revealing Levine's identity. Stroh told viewers that she was "young" and "naive" at the time, and said she felt like she was "exploited" by the singer. Stroh showed fans some of the DMs allegedly from Levine on her Instagram feed to boot. Ouch.
But here's the kicker, Sumner also showed a recent DM she supposedly received from the Maroon 5 frontman after months of no contact, where he asked a mind-blowing question. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby, and if it's w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," he allegedly wrote. Stroh explained that she did not want to show the messages so publicly, but after she shared them with a friend, who attempt to sell them to a tabloid, she felt pressured to come clean on her own account.
Fans flocked to the comments section of the TikTok video, and several of the reviews were mixed. "HE WANTED TO......NAME THE BABY..... AFTER YOU........... is he okay????" one person wrote. "It's no secret he's been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children," another chimed in. As of this writing, Levine has not commented.