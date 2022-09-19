Adam Levine Faces Explosive Allegations About His Faithfulness To Behati Prinsloo

Is it just us, or does it seem like Adam Levine and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo have been together forever? Well, maybe it's because they pretty much have been. According to Us Weekly, the couple first linked up in 2012 after Levin had just broken up with another Victoria's Secret model, Anne Vyalitsyna. The following year, Levine popped the question to Prinsloo. "Adam Levine and his girlfriend Behati Prinsloo are excited to announce they are engaged to be married," their rep told People at the time. "The couple recently reunited, and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles." Levine and Prinsloo exchanged vows in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2014, per People, in a ceremony with over 275 people in attendance, including Levine's Maroon 5 bandmates.

The couple currently shares two children, daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In early September, they revealed the welcomed news that their third child is on the way. Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a photo of her growing baby bump, keeping it casual with a simple caption that read "recent." The photo carousel also had a few other random images, but one of Prinsloo's bump caught fans' attention the most. "You are even more beautiful when pregnant," one commented on the upload. "This brings me so much joy!!" another gushed alongside a single red heart emoji.

But just days after the couple shared the happy news, model Sumner Stroh rained on their parade with a bombshell claim against Levine.