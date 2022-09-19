RHOSLC Star Mary M. Cosby Is Celebrating A Huge Legal Win

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars are used to their lives being intermixed with legal drama these days. In July, Jen Shah plead guilty to a telemarketing scheme that involved scamming hundreds of individuals with her former assistant, Stuart Smith, per court documents. Despite pleading guilty, a trailer for "RHOSLC" Season 3 shows Shah proclaiming her innocence and pointing fingers at her former assistant. In the teaser, Shah's overheard telling her co-stars, "I got played by Stuart Smith. I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

While we'll have to wait for the fate of Shah's future, one "RHOSLC" star who was visibly absent from the new trailer is currently celebrating a legal victory. Mary Cosby, who appeared in the show's first two seasons, found herself facing two misdemeanor charges in April 2021 for an incident involving a minor earlier that same year, cites Us Weekly. Cosby's drama won't be unfolded on camera like Shah's, though, as a source told People, "Mary has not been filming," and confirmed her exit from the franchise. Page Six reported that Cosby ditched the Season 2 reunion following accusations that her church was a cult.

However, it appears that things are now looking up for the former reality star.