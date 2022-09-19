RHOSLC Star Mary M. Cosby Is Celebrating A Huge Legal Win
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" stars are used to their lives being intermixed with legal drama these days. In July, Jen Shah plead guilty to a telemarketing scheme that involved scamming hundreds of individuals with her former assistant, Stuart Smith, per court documents. Despite pleading guilty, a trailer for "RHOSLC" Season 3 shows Shah proclaiming her innocence and pointing fingers at her former assistant. In the teaser, Shah's overheard telling her co-stars, "I got played by Stuart Smith. I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."
While we'll have to wait for the fate of Shah's future, one "RHOSLC" star who was visibly absent from the new trailer is currently celebrating a legal victory. Mary Cosby, who appeared in the show's first two seasons, found herself facing two misdemeanor charges in April 2021 for an incident involving a minor earlier that same year, cites Us Weekly. Cosby's drama won't be unfolded on camera like Shah's, though, as a source told People, "Mary has not been filming," and confirmed her exit from the franchise. Page Six reported that Cosby ditched the Season 2 reunion following accusations that her church was a cult.
However, it appears that things are now looking up for the former reality star.
Mary Cosby stood by her innocence
Mary Cosby has cleared her name of any misdoing amid getting slapped with two misdemeanor charges in April 2021. The former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star claimed her innocence until both her legal charges were dropped — one for "unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway" and another for "contributing to the delinquency of a minor," reports Page Six. Cosby's rep at the time commented the reality star was "dragged into another family's domestic situation."
Cosby fired back with a not guilty plea after receiving the charges and in September 2021, court filings obtained by Fox 13 showed that both charges against her have been dropped. The "RHOSLC" star's lawyer, Stephen McCaughey, commented on the legal victory, telling the Salt Lake City news outlet, "In this case, the right decision was made to dismiss it and she's happy with that."
Cosby also took to Instagram to celebrate the misdemeanor charges being dropped against her, writing in a post on September 18, "Truth will always Stand ... Don't worry about haters let them worry about you." Cosby's former castmate, Meredith Marks, commented three red heart emoji's on the post. Others are now wishing they could have seen Cosby's situation unfold on camera, as there is little publicly known about the alleged incident. One person chimed in on Cosby's post, "Wishin you were on RHOSLC still," which garnered a number of likes in the comment section.