Everything We Know About Mary Cosby's Rumored Exit From Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Update: On February 4 at 10:25 am, Mary Cosby tweeted, "This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication' A Complete Lie!' I have not spoke to anyone!!"

Mary Cosby has met her fate on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

Rumors swirled about Mary's expiration as a housewife when Page Six broke the news that she bailed on the "RHOSLC" Season 2 reunion taping in January. "Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for 'Housewives,'" an inside source told the outlet. "This was the kiss of death for Mary."

The church leader was already skating on thin ice with her castmates after making racially insensitive comments on the show. When she made a remark about Jennie Nugyen having "slanted eyes" and "yellow [skin] tones" and compared Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug," viewers were totally outraged by her ignorance. Mary did acknowledge her comments to Jen in a now-deleted apology posted to her Instagram. "I used poor judgment in my choice of words," she wrote (via Us Weekly). Considering Jennie's recent firing from the series in response to resurfaced anti-Black Facebook posts, many suspected Mary's "RHOSLC" Season 2 behavior would not bode well with Bravo. Combined with Mary's suspicious leadership of her Utah church, the drama surrounding Mary meant something had to give. We now know the reality star will not be making a return to the series.