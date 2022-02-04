Everything We Know About Mary Cosby's Rumored Exit From Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
Update: On February 4 at 10:25 am, Mary Cosby tweeted, "This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication' A Complete Lie!' I have not spoke to anyone!!"
Mary Cosby has met her fate on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
Rumors swirled about Mary's expiration as a housewife when Page Six broke the news that she bailed on the "RHOSLC" Season 2 reunion taping in January. "Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for 'Housewives,'" an inside source told the outlet. "This was the kiss of death for Mary."
The church leader was already skating on thin ice with her castmates after making racially insensitive comments on the show. When she made a remark about Jennie Nugyen having "slanted eyes" and "yellow [skin] tones" and compared Jen Shah to a "Mexican thug," viewers were totally outraged by her ignorance. Mary did acknowledge her comments to Jen in a now-deleted apology posted to her Instagram. "I used poor judgment in my choice of words," she wrote (via Us Weekly). Considering Jennie's recent firing from the series in response to resurfaced anti-Black Facebook posts, many suspected Mary's "RHOSLC" Season 2 behavior would not bode well with Bravo. Combined with Mary's suspicious leadership of her Utah church, the drama surrounding Mary meant something had to give. We now know the reality star will not be making a return to the series.
Mary Cosby didn't want her snowflake
Mary Cosby has officially left "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" after just two seasons on the show, a source confirmed to Page Six. "Mary will not be back," the source announced. As for why Mary gave up her snowflake, the source explained, "She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies."
It's clear Mary didn't forge true friendships with the ladies, as she was often seen on the show expressing disinterest in — or even disgust with — the group. "RHOSLC" star Heather Gay said she was done with Mary's rudeness on "The Real Housewives After Show" while reflecting on Mary's aggressive behavior on their cast trip. "I hit my limit of tolerance with Mary," she said of their feud. "For as crazy as she is, as much as I try to give her some latitude, I just was over it ... I have no interest in listening to your abuse any longer."
While Mary didn't offer an official statement about her departure, the star posted a cryptic message to her Instagram thanking her followers for their "Love & Support." Under a photo of herself from the "RHOSLC" Season 1 reunion, she wrote, "Silence is Enough!" Sounds like we won't be hearing much else from Mary.